CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Police said a man in Clearwater caused thousands of dollars in damage to a Corvette after he scratched the side of a vehicle with an unknown object.

The incident occurred recently at the Publix on N. Belcher Road. According to police, the suspect caused an estimated $3,000 in damage to the vehicle, making it a felony criminal mischief case.

Police asked the public to help them identify the suspect, who they described as a white male believed to be in his 70s. He has a tracheotomy tube in his neck. The man was driving a newer-model silver or tan Toyota Camry when the crime happened.

Police said they were able to identify the man Friday afternoon, but did not give any further information.