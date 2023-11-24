ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The St. Petersburg Police Department investigated a shooting early Friday morning that left a man in the hospital.
According to police, a group of people were gathered outside on 17th Avenue South, in the area of 46th Street, at about 1:37 a.m. when two people began shooting at each other.
Officers said one man was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the foot. No one else was injured.
