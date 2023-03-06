CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was hurt in a shooting in the Clearwater Dunkin’ parking lot on Monday evening.

Clearwater police and Clearwater Fire and Rescue responded to a shooting shortly after 6 p.m. in the Dunkin’ parking lot at 2251 Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard.

Authorities said an argument inside the store carried into the parking lot, where it became physical.

Officials said one man then shot the other man.

The man who was shot was taken to a hospital as a trauma alert with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

Officials said there is no threat to the public. The weapon used was recovered at the scene.

Investigators are questioning the other man.