Man hospitalized with critical injuries after being found on fire at Tarpon Springs home

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was rushed to the hospital after firefighters found him on fire at a home in Tarpon springs Monday night.

Detectives said emergency crews rushed to a home on Hillview Lane, where a man was reportedly on fire, around 8 p.m.

Authorities said he was in the driveway. He was flown to Tampa General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said there was some fire damage inside the home.

They’re working to determine what happened and where it started.

“It’s too early to say. The state fire marshall is en route to work with our detectives to determine the cause and origin of the fire,” said Sgt. Robert Faugno with the Tarpon Springs Police Department.

Police said the man is in critical condition as of Tuesday morning.