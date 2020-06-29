LIVE NOW /
Man hospitalized after Seminole house fire

Pinellas County

SEMINOLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was hospitalized early Monday morning after a fire ripped through a home in Seminole.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 10300 block of Cirimoya Lane shortly after midnight and saw flames shooting through the roof.

Officials said the injured man was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. His current condition is unknown.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

