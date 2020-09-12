Man hospitalized after getting shot in Crystal Beach

Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY (WFLA) — A shooting in Crystal Beach sent a man to the hospital with life threatening injuries Saturday morning.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Avery Avenue just after midnight after neighbors said they heard a gunshot.

A man was found in a home at 22 Avery Avenue with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

There is no threat to the public.

