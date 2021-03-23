Man hit over head with concrete after mistaking car for Uber ride in Clearwater, police say

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Clearwater police say a man has been arrested for violently attacking and robbing a man who tried to get into his girlfriend’s car thinking it was his Uber ride.

Police said the suspect, Donnell Latavius Irby, 27, was angry at the victim and picked up a piece of concrete and hit him over the head with it. While the victim was dazed, Latavius stole his backpack, which was full of clothes, and fled the scene in a vehicle, according to the affidavit.

The extent of the victim’s injuries was not disclosed.

The next day, Irby was pulled over on Poinsettia Avenue in Clearwater. Police said he had bloodshot eyes and they smelled marijuana and alcohol in the car.

Irby refused a breath test and did not have a valid driver’s license, police said. A search of his car turned up a bag with 1 gram of crack cocaine.

Irby later admitted to being responsible for the attack, and told police the victim may have been trying to open the car door because he thought it was his Uber ride.

Irby was arrested for robbery with a deadly weapon or firearm, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, driving under the influence (refused breath test), possession of controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

He is being held at the Pinellas County jail on $162,650 bond.