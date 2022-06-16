CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Police in Clearwater are asking drivers to avoid part of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard while officers investigate a crash that left a pedestrian seriously injured Thursday night.

Clearwater spokesman Rob Shaw says a man was hit by a vehicle just before 9 p.m. on Gulf-to-Bay near U.S. 19. The man was taken to Morton Plant Hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

The westbound lanes of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard have been shut down between Park Place and U.S. 19. Officers are asking people to avoid the area, and say the road could be shut down for several hours.

Police did not say what led up to the crash. No information has been released on the driver involved.

