TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An Orlando man was arrested in Pinellas County Monday after he fled from state troopers, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

An affidavit said that Montray Shalom Morgan, 23, of Orlando found driving north on I-275 after he allegedly fled a traffic stop.

Troopers said Morgan drove over 140 mph in a 60-mph zone construction zone while workers were present.

While driving at these high speeds, Morgan allegedly came close to hitting drivers on the highway and made rapid lane changes, according to FHP Pinellas.

The affidavit said the 23-year-old almost crashed into a St. Petersburg police officer’s patrol vehicle while fleeing the trooper.

Morgan was taken into custody and booked on reckless driving and fleeing and eluding charges. He was released Tuesday afternoon on bond.