Man found with blood on hands arrested for murder in Clearwater, deputies say

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) -A man has been arrested for the death of another man whose body was found in Clearwater on Thursday morning, according to deputies.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office says Robert Warren, 31, was taken into custody on Thursday after the sheriff’s office received a call, for a report of a domestic disturbance at Clearwater home.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found Warren in the driveway with blood on his hands. Deputies took Warren into custody and upon entering the home, found 64-year-old Jerry Lebreux dead from upper body trauma.

Detectives say Warren and Lebreux were the only occupants at the home during the incident.

Warren is facing a second-degree murder charge.

Deputies are still investigating what led to Lebreux’s death.