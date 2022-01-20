Man found with blood on hands arrested for murder in Clearwater, deputies say

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) -A man has been arrested for the death of another man whose body was found in Clearwater on Thursday morning, according to deputies.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office says Robert Warren, 31, was taken into custody on Thursday after the sheriff’s office received a call, for a report of a domestic disturbance at Clearwater home.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found Warren in the driveway with blood on his hands. Deputies took Warren into custody and upon entering the home, found 64-year-old Jerry Lebreux dead from upper body trauma.

Detectives say Warren and Lebreux were the only occupants at the home during the incident.

Warren is facing a second-degree murder charge.

Deputies are still investigating what led to Lebreux’s death.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss