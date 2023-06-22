PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was found unresponsive in the water of Madeira Beach and was pulled to shore by bystanders.

According to the Madeira Beach Fire Department, an off-duty paramedic and nurse gave the man CPR. Once the fire department arrived, he was transported to a nearby hospital with no change in condition.

Authorities said there is no update on his status at this time.

