ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was found shot to death in his St. Petersburg home on Sunday evening.

St. Petersburg police officers said they were called to a house on 19th Avenue South after 74-year-old Julius Moore was found dead by his relatives.

Later in the evening, police said they were able to obtain a warrant to enter the home and determined that Moore had been shot.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD and your tip to TIP411.