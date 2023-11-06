ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was found shot to death in his St. Petersburg home on Sunday evening.
St. Petersburg police officers said they were called to a house on 19th Avenue South after 74-year-old Julius Moore was found dead by his relatives.
Later in the evening, police said they were able to obtain a warrant to enter the home and determined that Moore had been shot.
Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD and your tip to TIP411.
This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.