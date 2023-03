ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police said a man was found shot to death in an alleyway on Thursday afternoon.

Police said they found a man in his 40s deceased in an alleyway behind the 4500 block of 22nd Avenue South around 3:30 p.m.

Officers said the shooting investigation is in the early stages.

Investigators did not release any information about a suspect or any additional information about the victim in the case.

Police said no additional details will be released at this time.