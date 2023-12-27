PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was found shot after a home burglary was reported in North Redington Beach early Wednesday, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said.

Pinellas County deputies said they responded to 208 Bath Club Boulevard North around 3:23 a.m. after a home burglary was reported.

When deputies arrived at the house, they found a man with a gunshot wound in the roadway.

The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Deputies did not provide any additional details about the shooting or burglary.