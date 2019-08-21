Man found on fire in Tarpon Springs driveway dies in hospital

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A man who was found on fire in the driveway of a Tarpon Springs home earlier this week has died.

Tarpon Springs police say the man, whose name has not been released, died at Tampa General Hospital Wednesday morning. His body will now be taken to the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The man had been in the hospital since Monday night. Emergency crews rushed him to the hospital after responding to a call for a man on fire on Hillview Lane.

Detectives say he was found on fire in a driveway and rushed to Tampa General with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are working to determine how the fire started, and say there was some fire damage inside the home.

As of Wednesday, Tarpon Springs police say the investigation is still active.