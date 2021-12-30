Man found dead in vacant lot in St. Petersburg, reward for information offered

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The. St. Petersburg Police Department is asking for information on the death of a man found shot in a vacant lot on Wednesday.

Qareeb Muhammad, 47, was shot and killed in the lot in the 2100 block of 17th Avenue South.

Investigators said Muhammad suffered at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg and pronounced dead.

Anyone with information regarding this case, who wishes to remain anonymous is eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Those with information are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS or by going online.

