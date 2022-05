ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a garage Tuesday.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said officers responded to a call about a suspicious situation at 1:20 p.m. at a home on 38th Street North.

After arriving at the home, officers found the man’s body in the garage.

Police said they investigating this death as a homicide. More information is expected to be released.