ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police said they are investigating a man’s death after his body was found in an alley.

Officers said the body of Devontae Lawson, 45, was found Thursday in an alley off of 22nd Avenue South.

Details surrounding Lawson’s death have not yet been released, but officers are investigating what happened to him.

If you know anything, call St. Petersburg Police at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD at TIP411