PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man’s body was found in a Palm Harbor lake after his family reported him missing Sunday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, 50-year-old Mark Mayer left his home around 7 p.m. in his 19-foot tracker vessel and failed to return home. That’s when Mayer’s family reported him missing to authorities.

On Monday, around 10:22 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a missing boater on Lake Tarpon. A short while later, at 11:26 a.m., PCSO said deputies assigned to the Flight Unit located Mayer and his boat.

When deputies located the boat, they said the vessel appeared to have struck a nearby dock.

Upon further investigation, deputies were able to determine that Mayer was thrown from the boat after striking the dock located at 3723 Mullenhurst Drive.

The 50-year-old’s body was found in the water near the vessel.

Deputies said alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash. This is an ongoing investigation.

