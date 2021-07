TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a car with bullet holes in St. Petersburg Wednesday morning.

Police said the man was found dead in an alley near the intersection of 15th Avenue South and 26th Street.

A News Channel 8 crew was at the scene and saw a vehicle with several bullet holes and front-end damage.

Police said the man’s death is considered suspicious. His name was not released.

