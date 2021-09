TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in St. Petersburg early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened in the area of Central Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Street at about 1:30 a.m.

Police said officers heard the sound of gunfire and found a man wounded. He was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Police are asking those with information to share tips by calling 727-893-7780 or texting TIP411.