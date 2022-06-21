CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Clearwater police responded to a fatal shooting on Flagler Drive Tuesday morning.

A CPD release said officers got a call about the shooting just before 9 a.m.

8 On Your Side has learned that a man was shot in the incident, although no other identifying information has been released yet.

The investigation is still in progress, so more information is expected to be released at a later time. However, there is no danger to the public, according to a police source.

This is a developing story. Check with WFLA for updates.