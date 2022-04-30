PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater man was arrested and accused of exposing himself outside an elementary school Thursday evening, according arrest documents.

Police said Erik Svenson, 37, of Clearwater was behind the wheel when he was caught doing a lewd act while looking directly at a victim.

Documents stated the victim confronted Svenson, who then drove west on Gulfport Boulevard South from 51st Street South.

The victim told authorities the incident took place right in front of the Gulfport Montessori Elementary School.

Authorities said the school was not in session at the time of the incident. Svenson later admitted to the crime after his rights were read, documents added.