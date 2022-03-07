Man drugged, sexually battered woman on boat in Madeira Beach: FWC

Police believe there may be additional victims

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A Madeira Beach man is accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman on his boat docked in the Madeira Beach anchorage.

The suspect, identified as 69-year old Darrell Piacenza, is facing sexual battery and sexual cyber harassment charges.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers arrested Piacenza on Saturday during a routine vessel safety inspection. According to the arrest report, they found pill bottles with no prescriptions as well as Lorazepam in a vial as well as in pill form. That drug, according to the affidavit, is used by medical professionals to sedate patients.

The victim in this case told officers Piacenza gave her a pill and said she didn’t remember anything after she took it. The arrest report says Piacenza then sent her pictures and videos of himself performing sexual acts on her while she was tied up and clearly unconscious.

Officers found additional pictures and videos of other women as well. They are now looking into the possibility there may be additional victims.

FWC officers arrested Piacenza last month, accusing him of possessing drugs without a prescription and possessing marijuana.

Deputies released Piacenza from the county jail on Monday morning, after he posted a $51,000 bond.

8 On Your Side reached out to Piacenza for comment, but he didn’t not return our call or respond to our text message.