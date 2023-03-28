ANCLOTE KEY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man drowned while trying to save two children who were getting swept by a current Sunday afternoon, according to Pinellas County deputies.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to the incident at the Anclote River Boat Ramp on Baillies Bluff Road at about 1 p.m.

According to deputies, two adults and four children were at Anclote Key when two of the children got swept into the current.

The sheriff’s office said the adults tried to save the children, but one of the adults, a man, ended up dying in the process.

Deputies said a passing boat saved the surviving adult and the two children.

The male victim was pulled aboard by another vessel, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies could not confirm the victim’s relationship with the children. The incident is still under investigation.