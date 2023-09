PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man drowned Friday off Anclote Key in Pinellas County, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called at about 6 p.m. for a water rescue, and the man died, according to the sheriff’s office.

The man’s identity has not been released.

Deputies said the death is not suspicious, but remains under investigation.