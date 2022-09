MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A man is dead after a drowning incident in Madeira Beach, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

A spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office told 8 On Your Side Tuesday that deputies responded to a drowning call at the beach off of the Seabreeze Condos.

The victim, said to be an “elderly man,” was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Deputies said the man’s death was medical-related and showed no sign of foul play.