Man drowns attempting to rescue two family members at Clearwater Beach

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A Georgia man drowned Monday afternoon after attempting to rescue two family members having trouble in the water.

According to Clearwater Fire Rescue officials, the incident happened near Tower 3 when the man began to struggle himself.

Lifeguards were alerted and found the man floating in the water attempting CPR until medics arrived on scene.

The man was taken to Morton Plant Hospital, where he was pronounced dead less than an hour. His name was not released.

MORE TOP STORIES