LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Man drowns attempting to rescue two family members at Clearwater Beach

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A Georgia man drowned Monday afternoon after attempting to rescue two family members having trouble in the water.

According to Clearwater Fire Rescue officials, the incident happened near Tower 3 when the man began to struggle himself.

Lifeguards were alerted and found the man floating in the water attempting CPR until medics arrived on scene.

The man was taken to Morton Plant Hospital, where he was pronounced dead less than an hour. His name was not released.

MORE TOP STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss