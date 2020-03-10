Police: Man drops pants in front of 5-year-old walking home from school in St. Pete

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly exposing his genitals in a sexual manner to a 5-year-old girl walking home from school Monday.

The arrest report says Joshua Isaiah Simmons approached the child while she was walking home from school, dropped his pants, and began exposing himself in a sexual manner.

The act was witnessed by two adults, and Simmons admitted to the crime in an interview with police, the report says.

Simmons was arrested and charged with ‘lewd and lascivious exhibition.’

LATEST STORIES: