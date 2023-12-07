TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man died Thursday after he was pulled from a house fire in Pinellas County.

The blaze broke out just before noon at an RV park in unincorporated Largo, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO).

Deputies arrived to assist the Seminole Fire Department, whose crews were fighting the fire. Firefighters pulled a man from the home who was later identified as 68-year-old Clayton Wilson. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Medical Examiner’s Office plans to conduct an autopsy to determine Wilson’s cause

and manner of death.

Detectives with the PCSO homicide and arson units are investigating the fire. According to PCSO, preliminary information indicates the fire was not suspicious in nature.