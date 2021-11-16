Man dies from wounds in St. Pete shooting; police looking for information

Two multi-ethnic police officers at night wearing bulletproof vests, standing beside police cars with emergency lights flashing, behind cordon tape. The policewoman is in her 40s and her Hispanic, male partner is in his 30s.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police say a man is dead after being shot on 47th Avenue South Monday evening.

According to police, officers responded to the shooting at 6:38 p.m. Monday, finding Logan Jay McNeil, 27. McNeil was taken to Bayfront Health, where his condition worsened until he died Tuesday.

Detectives are investigating McNeil’s death as a homicide and ask those with information to call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD with information to TIP411.

