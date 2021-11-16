Man dies from wounds in St. Pete shooting; police looking for information

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police say a man is dead after being shot on 47th Avenue South Monday evening.

According to police, officers responded to the shooting at 6:38 p.m. Monday, finding Logan Jay McNeil, 27. McNeil was taken to Bayfront Health, where his condition worsened until he died Tuesday.

Detectives are investigating McNeil’s death as a homicide and ask those with information to call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD with information to TIP411.

