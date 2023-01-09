PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are investigating after a 21-year-old man was pronounced dead on Treasure Island Beach early Monday morning.

According to the Treasure Island Police Department, officers were called to Treasure Island Beach in an area behind 10800 Gulf Boulevard for a report of an unresponsive man.

While life-saving measures were attempted, authorities said efforts ultimately proved ineffective. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities later identified the man as 21-year-old Justin Allyn Hallock. Police added there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding Hallock’s death.

An investigation is ongoing.