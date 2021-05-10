Man dies after ‘water-related’ incident near Clearwater Beach

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are investigating a “water-related” incident that left a man dead on Clearwater Beach Sunday night.

Police said a man, later identififed as Douglas Wright, was found floating in the water near the 1000 block of Eldorado Avenue.

Police said the 60-year-old was brought to shore and given CPR before being rushed to Morton Plant Hospital, where he later died.

Police did not mention how Wright may have died, but said the incident was water-related. A medical examiner will work to determine an exact cause of death.

Further information was not immediately available.