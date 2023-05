ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A man died after a shooting at a St. Petersburg apartment complex on Friday.

St. Pete police said they responded to the Baypoint Preserve Apartments on 4th Street North after a person was reportedly shot.

Police said the victim, a man in his 30s, was shot and taken to a hospital, where he died.

Investigators didn’t give any information about a suspect in the case.

Police will give an update around 7:15 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.