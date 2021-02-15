Man dies after car flips over wall, falls on St. Pete city utility vehicles

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A 36-year-old man from St. Petersburg died Sunday after his car flipped over a barrier on an Interstate 275 exit and landed on four city vehicles that were parked on the highway below.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the incident occurred around 4 p.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes of the Interstate 275 exit ramp onto Interstate 375.

The road was wet, and the man was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his vehicle and hit the barrier wall, troopers said. The car flipped over the wall and landed on four city utility vehicles that were parked several feet below.

The man died at the scene.

Troopers said the four city utility vehicles sustained heavy damage, but were unoccupied.

Further information was not immediately available.