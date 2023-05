ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A man died Monday after he was struck by a car in St. Petersburg.

Police said the man was walking across 34th Street North near 5th Avenue North around 8:40 p.m. when he was hit by a car.

He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Officers said the driver who hit the man stayed at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.