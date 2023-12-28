ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A man died after troopers said he tried to cross Gandy Boulevard and was hit by a car on Wednesday night.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 58-year-old man from Hopatcong, New Jersey tried to walk across Grandy Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. when he was hit by a Nissan Maxima driver.

Troopers said the driver, a 23-year-old Seminole woman stopped and got out of her Nissan to check on the man. A 23-year-old Tampa woman in a Kia Optima then struck the Nissan driver.

(WFLA)

The New Jersey man was taken to a hospital, where he later died. The Nissan driver was also taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Kia driver was not hurt.