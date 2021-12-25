Man dead in St. Pete hit-and-run, police investigating

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision that happened in St. Petersburg Saturday night.

Police said a car struck a man at the intersection of 18th Avenue South and 20th Avenue South, and did not stop. The man who was struck by the vehicle died at the scene.

Police have not said what led to the crash or whether the driver was in custody. Further details about the crash were not immediately available.

Police said the intersection will remain closed until further notice.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss