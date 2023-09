ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A man died Tuesday after police said he was hit by a pickup truck in South St. Petersburg.

Police said 68-year-old James Higgs was crossing 18th Avenue South in the mid-block with no crosswalk around 1 a.m. when a Dodge Ram traveling westbound struck him.

Officers said the Dodge Ram was unable to stop and hit Higgs.

Higgs was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.