ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was left critically injured after a shooting at a park in St. Petersburg on Sunday.

The St. Petersburg Police Department was called to Fossil Park at around 8:15 p.m.

Police said the victim was a man in his 30s. He was reportedly involved in an altercation near the basketball courts when shots rang out. He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

St. Pete police said their investigation is in its early stages and no one has been arrested in connection to the shooting.