Man critically injured after two-vehicle crash ends in chemical spill; Palm Harbor intersection blocked off

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) — Hazmat crews responded to the scene of a chemical spill after a traffic incident Friday morning.

According to Palm Harbor Fire Rescue, two vehicles got into a wreck at the intersection of Belcher Road and Nebraska Avenue. One of the vehicles was the property of a pool company and spilled 50 gallons of chlorine and two gallons of muriatic acid onto the road, officials said.

One of the drivers involved in the incident, a man in his 30s, is said to be in critical condition.

Palm Harbor Fire Rescue said at 1:00 p.m. that the the intersection should be reopened within half an hor while hazardous materials crews work to assess the spill.