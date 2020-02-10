Man cited with careless driving after crashing into storefront in Clearwater

Pinellas County

Courtesy: Clearwater Police Department

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 63-year-old man has been cited for careless driving after crashing into a Clearwater storefront.

Police say they were called just after 3 p.m. on Sunday to the Belcher Food Mart, located off at 1475 S. Belcher Rd., regarding a car crashing into the front of the store.

According to Clearwater police, the male cited told officers that his foot slipped off the brake, causing his 2000 Toyota Solara to crash into the storefront.

Neither he or the three employees inside the store were injured.

No other information has been released at this time.

