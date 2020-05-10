Man charged with reckless driving, DUI after driving on recreational path in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater police arrested a man Saturday afternoon after he drove his car on a recreational path that runs alongside Memorial Causeway.

According to police, 28-year-old Tyler Keenan narrowly missed multiple pedestrians and bicyclists while driving on the path. He ran from his car after it came to a stop and was caught by officers in the city marina.

Clearwater Police Department

Clearwater Police Department

Clearwater Police Department

Keenan was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage and resisting an officer without violence.

LATEST STORIES: