Man charged with reckless driving, DUI after driving on recreational path in Clearwater

Pinellas County

Clearwater Police Department

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater police arrested a man Saturday afternoon after he drove his car on a recreational path that runs alongside Memorial Causeway.

According to police, 28-year-old Tyler Keenan narrowly missed multiple pedestrians and bicyclists while driving on the path. He ran from his car after it came to a stop and was caught by officers in the city marina.

Keenan was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage and resisting an officer without violence.

