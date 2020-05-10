Man charged with reckless driving, DUI after driving on recreational path in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater police arrested a man Saturday afternoon after he drove his car on a recreational path that runs alongside Memorial Causeway.
According to police, 28-year-old Tyler Keenan narrowly missed multiple pedestrians and bicyclists while driving on the path. He ran from his car after it came to a stop and was caught by officers in the city marina.
Keenan was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage and resisting an officer without violence.
