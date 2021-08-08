Man charged with killing pedestrian in Treasure Island while under the influence

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a truck in Treasure Island Saturday night.

Arund 10:29 p.m., the Treasure Island Police Department was called to a crash on Gulf Boulevard. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Andrea Sullivan, 46, was walking on the sidewalk along the street when she was hit by a GMC Sierra.

She was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

Investigating deputies said Mark Walters, 55, was driving south on Gulf Boulevard when he got off the road and hit Sullivan. While authorities investigated the crash, they found that Walters showed “indicators of impairment” and arrested him on a count of DUI manslaughter.

The situation is still under investigation.