Man charged with killing pedestrian in Treasure Island while under the influence

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a truck in Treasure Island Saturday night.

Arund 10:29 p.m., the Treasure Island Police Department was called to a crash on Gulf Boulevard. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Andrea Sullivan, 46, was walking on the sidewalk along the street when she was hit by a GMC Sierra.

She was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

Investigating deputies said Mark Walters, 55, was driving south on Gulf Boulevard when he got off the road and hit Sullivan. While authorities investigated the crash, they found that Walters showed “indicators of impairment” and arrested him on a count of DUI manslaughter.

The situation is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss