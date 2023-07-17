PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was charged with DUI on Monday after he allegedly led Pinellas County deputies on a chase following a shooting in Treasure Island, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Treasure Island Police Department was called at about 1:45 p.m. to a location along Gulf Boulevard, where a man, later identified as Ronald Giovino, 56, of Clearwater, fired allegedly multiple shots at cars, according to officials.

Giovino allegedly dropped the gun and drove away from officers. Pinellas County deputies spotted his car and tried to stop him, according to the sheriff’s office.

Giovino led deputies on a chase through Pasadena and St. Petersburg. He hit a traffic sign, which hit a passing vehicle, and swerved out of the way of another vehicle, according to deputies.

The chase ended with a PIT maneuver after Giovino allegedly crashed into a vehicle and a vinyl fence along Causeway Boulevard South, according to the sheriff’s office.

Giovino was taken to a hospital and released. The deputy was also treated for minor injuries and released, according to the sheriff’s office.

Giovino was charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, reckless driving with property damage, felony DUI, violation of probation for DUI and resisting an officer without violence, according to the sheriff’s office.

Giovino faces other pending charges from the Treasure Island Police Department, deputies said.