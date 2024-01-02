PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man has been charged with driving under the influence after he allegedly drove more than 100 mph across the Courtney Campbell Causeway early New Year’s Day, according to an affidavit.

Jorge Valencia Vixtha, 31, of Clearwater, was driving 101 mph in a 60 mph zone across the causeway when he was pulled over by an officer with the Clearwater Police Department, according to the affidavit.

Vixtha allegedly gave the officer a Mexican ID and said he didn’t have a valid driver’s license, according to police. The affidavit said Vixtha was also cited in March for not having a driver’s license.

The officer noticed the smell of alcohol from his breath, had glossy eyes and “performed poorly on field sobriety tests,” according to the affidavit. His blood-alcohol level was allegedly .174.

Vixtha was charged with driving under the influence and no valid driver’s license.