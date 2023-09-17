CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was arrested and charged after beating a 43-year-old man on the beach on Sunday morning, according to the Clearwater Police Department.

Officers said Herbert McClellan, 30, punched, kicked, and stopped on the victim for over three minutes in the 600 block of South Gulfview Boulevard.

The victim was airlifted to Bayfront Health-St. Petersburg in critical condition.

McClellan has a long criminal history, having previously been arrested around two dozen times.

Police said the suspect was also charged with strong-arm robbery and violation of probation.

McClellan was booked into the Pinellas County Jail.