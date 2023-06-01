ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A man has been arrested after two people were hurt May 1 in a shooting at a hotel parking garage in St. Petersburg, according to police.

Bryton Dunbar, 31, allegedly shot a 25-year-old valet worker and a 27-year-old woman who were both in the parking garage of the Tru by Hilton hotel on Central Avenue, police said. A third person was not injured.

Police said the shooting was not random and at least two of the victims knew Dunbar.

Dunbar was charged with three counts of attempted homicide, police said.