Man charged in Clearwater murder says other man attacked first, with a knife

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The way Clearwater police tell it, Deshon Powers had no reason to grab a gun and shoot Derek Omasta.

Police say, Omasta, upset somebody parked in his driveway, confronted Powers leading to an argument and shooting that Omasta dead.

But Powers’ attorneys say there is more to this story.

“He chose, according to witnesses, to express his anger through threatening with a knife,” said Norman Harris.

Harris said Osmata died on Powers’ porch, after Osmata lunged at him, knife in hand.

Three witnesses back him up. “I didn’t see the knife, but I heard Deshon say multiple times, there was a knife,” said Travis McNeil.

A check of Asmasta’s lengthy court record shows more than 40 cases, ranging from stabbing a dog to death, a domestic violence injection, grand theft, battery, and more.

Powers’ attorneys say the parking space wasn’t Omasta’s, and the car in question didn’t belong to Powers.

They call this case a rush to judgment that may qualify for stand your ground.

“Based on the circumstances, based on what happened that night, Deshon Powers is the hero in this case,” said Attorney, Jhenerr Hines.

A spokesman from the Clearwater Police Department said the quantity of evidence supported a “probable cause” arrest on the murder charge.