TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol arrested a man who they said was street racing on the Gandy Bridge late Friday night.

Troopers said Joshua Daniel Scuddy, 27, of Holiday was seen driving west on the bridge at about 11:06 p.m. behind a group of motorcycles.

A trooper who was on patrol in the area saw the Scuddy slow to 40 mph before speeding to over 100 mph in the 55-mph zone, according to an FHP spokesman.

The trooper managed to catch up with Scuddy’s Nissan GTR and arrested the driver on a charge of street racing.

Credit: FHP

According to the FHP, the motorcycles left the scene because they were unable to be stopped.

Scuddy’s vehicle was impounded for 30 days per statute, troopers said.